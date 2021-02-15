Tonia Scott, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tonia Scott, 77, of Columbiana, passed away on Friday evening, February 12, 2021 at Masternick Memorial Health Care Center, New Middletown.

Tonia was born on July 12, 1943 in Salem, Ohio, daughter of the late Fred and Esther Krautner Girard and had lived in this area all of her life.

She had worked for Family Recovery Counseling Center in Lisbon as well as the The Counseling Center and was a member of East Fairfield United Methodist Church.

Tonia loved to cook, especially for her family. She also enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren and her great-granddaughter.

Tonia is survived by her husband, Joe Scott, whom she married on September 14, 2002; her daughter, Julie A. Frederick and Bill of Columbiana; two step-daughters, Jennifer J. (Steve) Barnett of Carrolton and Jodi L. Scott of Lexington; her sister, Carol “Mickey” Morrow of Columbiana; her two brothers, Jerry (Nancy) Girard of Boerne, Texas and Fred (Judy) Girard of Columbus; eight grandchildren, Cody Dole (Tiffany), Chelsea Hayden (Joseph), Brianne Stoner (Robert), Dylan McMurray (Savannah), Shayla Frederick, Brian Frederick, Ryan Barnett, Katey Barnett and a great- granddaughter, Sadie Dole.

She was preceded in death by her son, Brian Scott Frederick and a brother, Ricky Girard.

Private services will be held for the family at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Public visitation will be held on Friday, February 19, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana following social distancing and face mask protocol.

Memorial donations may be made to East Fairfield United Methodist Church or The Alzheimer’s Association 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com