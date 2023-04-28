COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas E. Himes passed away Monday, March 20, 2023, enjoying his snowbird tincan in sunny Palmetto, Florida.

Tom was born September 16, 1947, in Youngstown to parents, Robert Joel Himes and Millicent Mraz Rohrer.

He was a 1965 graduate of Columbiana High School.

He enlisted in the Army in 1966, spent his service time in Alaska, honorably discharged 1969.

He attended YSU and later joined his father at Himes Tax Service. Tom retired in September of 2015.

He was a member of Jerusalem Lutheran Church, serving as Deacon and Treasurer. Tom was a life member of the Benjamin Firestone Post #290 American Legion. He served 26 years as Treasurer, one year as Commander and many years as trustee. He served as Headquarter Chairman of the Columbiana Street Fair for many years. He was also a member of Sons of the American Legion and the 40 et 8. He was a life member of the Historical Society of Columbiana and Fairfield Township. He was the recipient of President Obama’s Volunteer Service Award.

He had many hobbies, a talented woodworker, gardener and hot wheels/matchbox collector, enjoying full size corvettes. Tom enjoyed good beer, friends, genealogy, WW2 and Vietnam non-fiction. His woodworking skills were put to good use in 1995 with the building of Firestone Funland. One of his most enjoyable moments of retirement was brewing “Taxmantom” with family and the boys of Birdfish in 2016.

He and Deb retired to winters in Florida, walking the beach, swimming in the Gulf, shooting pool, genealogy, reading, entertaining and craft breweries.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Deborah Firestone-Himes; sons, Michael (Lita) and Adam; granddaughters, Jessica and Kayley; sister, Mariellen (Phil) Steiner; sister-in-law, Becky Mentzer-Himes; brother-in-law, Willie Burbick; stepsisters, Linda (Charles) Cope and Barbara (Alfred) Farrand and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandma, Winnie and brother, Jeffrey Himes.

Deborah and family are especially grateful for the support group of close neighbors, in Tom’s decision to remain in Florida, Roger Anderson; Greg and Willie Burbick; Peg and Bruce Brewster; Karen and Rick Devenport; Linda and Randy Musser; Ellen Ross and Ruth Rice.

Services will be held Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana with Pastor Cyndi Midlick of the 1st Methodist Church and military honors by Post #290 Honor Guard. Calling hours will be held one hour prior to the services, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

Interment to be in Columbiana Cemetery at a later date.

The family asks in lieu of flowers, a contribution to “Fix the Sticks” be made in his memory. Checks should be made out to the “City of Columbiana” Fix the Sticks in the memo line, c/o 28 W. Friend Street, Columbiana, OH 44408.

Tom’s family requests no suits to be worn at the services and welcomes color.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 30, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.