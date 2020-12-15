EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tina Marie Gorby, age 63, of East Liverpool, died on Monday, December 14, 2020 at East Liverpool City Hospital.

She was born on May 19, 1957 in East Liverpool, Ohio, daughter of Virgil and Greta Humes Halfhill.

Tina had worked as a home healthcare provider.

She enjoyed crocheting and she loved her dog, Jasper.

The family would like to thank the staff in the ICU at East Liverpool Hospital and the staff at Southern Care Hospice for their compassion while caring for Tina.

Tina is survived by her husband, Scott Gorby, whom she married on July 4, 1995; two sons, Randy (Sarina) Sprouse of Rogers and Lucas (Nycole) Sprouse of Wellsville; her mother, Greta Halfhill of Calcutta; two sisters, Vicki (Richard) Donahue of East Liverpool and Debby (Raymond) Crawford of Poland; four grandchildren, Rebecca, Christian, Briar and Skylar and six great-grandchildren, Peyton, Johnny, Jamie, Carter, Bella and Ryleigh.

She was preceded in death by her father, Virgil Halfhill; a son, Virgil Sprouse and a grandson, Dylan Sprouse.

A private family service will be held.

Memorial donations may be made to Angels for Animals, 4750 S. Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Tina Marie Gorby, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 16 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.