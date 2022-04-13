COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy “Troy” Howard Lower, 66, from Columbiana, Ohio passed away at Sacred Heart Hospital of Pensacola, Florida on Thursday, March 24, 2022, after complications from bypass surgery.

Timothy was born on October 16, 1955 and grew up in Columbiana, Ohio.

Timothy had an Associate of Arts from San Joaquin Delta College, a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from California State University and a Master of Science in Acquisition and Contract Management from the Florida Institute of Technology.

Timothy served in the United States Navy for 20 years. During his time in the Navy, he served in the Gulf War, retiring as a Chief Petty Officer (CPO) career counselor. In 2000, Timothy became a NAVAIR contract specialist, rising to branch chief and team leader for the United States Army Contracting Command Fort Belvoir OPS in 2004 and a senior contracting officer team lead for the Office of the Secretary of Defense in 2007. He was named Branch Chief of the United States Army Contracting Command’s Pentagon Center of Contracting Excellence in 2010 and remained a senior contracting officer for the United States Army and Defense Threat Reduction Agency until his retirement in 2018 when he moved to Foley, Alabama.

Timothy had a deep passion for physical fitness and was a certified physical fitness trainer and was actively involved in many sports. He worked out at the gym daily. Timothy was a loving father and grandfather.

He is survived by his son, Timothy (Dina) Lower of Foley, Alabama; son, Michael (Jessica) Lower of Foley, Alabama and daughter Lorraine Lower of Lillian, Alabama; one brother, Kenneth Lower of Leetonia; one sister, Amy Mango of Columbiana and 11 grandchildren.

Timothy was preceded in death by his parents, Donald Lower and Elna Tingle Lower of Columbiana, Ohio and sister Teresa Lower of Columbiana, Ohio.

A private funeral for friends and family will be held.

A private family celebration of life will take place at a later date.

Arrangements handled by Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 14 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.