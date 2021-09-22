Timothy R. Meehan, New Springfield, Ohio

NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy R. Meehan, age 73, passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021, at Healthpark Medical Center in Fort Myers, Florida from complications of COVID.

Tim was born May 17, 1948, in Ashtubula, Ohio, a son of the late R.M. Pat and Lois Anne Meehan.

He was a 1966 graduate of Harbor High and went on to attend Case Western Reserve University and Ohio State University. Tim graduated in 1970 with a B.S. in Ind. Psych from OSU.

Tim spent over 40 years in the automotive industry, working with GM and then running his own automotive performance business, Mantapart. He also worked for Lawless industries.

Tim spent his time between his homes in New Springfield, Ohio and Cape Coral, Florida. He was a devoted father, grandfather, brother and friend. He enjoyed golfing, swimming and racing cars. Tim loved cheering for his Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cleveland Indians. He was a huge advocate for alternative energy groups including wind power, solar energy and electric vehicles. Tim was a kindhearted and generous friend to all. He never met a stranger and could strike up a conversation with anyone. He had a passion for animal rescue and helped transport many dogs to forever homes.

Tim will be sadly missed by his family: his wife, the former Debra Joan Mauerman whom he married on January 11, 1975; his children, Timothy (Julie) Meehan of Summerville, South Carolina, Michelle (Sonny) Boano of Leetonia, Ohio, Erin (Chad) Dukats of Columbiana, Ohio and Kevin Meehan of New Springfield, Ohio. He leaves behind grandchildren, Avary, Laney, Logan, Haley, Chase, Tate and Daniel and his beloved dog, Angel. He also leaves his brother, Mike (Carrie) Meehan of Cape Coral, Florida and a host of other family members and dear friends.

The family would like to thank the medical staff at Healthpark Medical Center for the exceptional care he received while hospitalized.

Cremation was handled by Coral Ridge Funeral Home and Cemetery in Cape Coral, Florida.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 16, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana, Ohio. A memorial service will begin at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating.

The family is requesting that all family and friends kindly wear a face covering while attending services.

