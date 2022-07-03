SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tiffany A. Roose Wuckovich, age 49, Salem, died on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

She was born on July 11, 1972, in Salem, daughter of the late John and Ruth Beiling Roose.

Tiffany had worked as an audit specialist for Mahoning County Child Support, where a picture of her will be placed in the lobby to honor her years of dedication and service.

She had recently been attending Greenford Christian Church.

Tiffany enjoyed sailing with her father on Lake Erie, family vacations at Geneva-on-the-Lake, traveling and going to concerts. She had a passion for animals, she deeply loved her dogs and cats and volunteered with Every Dog Matters.

Tiffany is survived by her husband, Raymond Wuckovich, whom she married May 17, 2003; two brothers, Doug Roose of Salem and Carl (Lynn) Roose of Bath; one niece, Kaylyn Roose and three nephews, Eric Roose, Jacob Roose and Connor Roose.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 9, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Burial will take place at Oakdale Cemetery, Leetonia.

In lieu of flowers and to honor Tiffany’s love for animals, donation may be made to Every Dog Matters, this can be done by visiting their website http://www.everydogmattersrescue.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

