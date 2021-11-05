Thomas V. Ferrand, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas V. Ferrand, 77, of Columbiana, passed away on Friday, November 5, 2021, at his home.

He was born on August 25, 1944, in Sewickley, Pennsylvania, son of the late Victor and Irene Bliston Ferrand.

Thomas graduated in 1962 from Freedom High School and retired as a shipping clerk from the former J&L Steel in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania. He also graduated from ATES Technical School and worked for Warner Cable as an electronic technician.

He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Columbiana where he served as a deacon and an elder.

He enjoyed restoring antique cars and drove cars for Columbiana Buick Cadillac and Britain Motors for several years.

His greatest joy was spending time each summer for over thirty years on the beach at Oak Island, North Carolina, with kids and extended family. He also rarely missed attending his grandchildren’s theater performances and sporting events.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, the former Shirley Pishkur, whom he married on November 4, 1977; his children, Sheri (Michael) Hartley, Sheli Ferrand Myers, Thomas Ferrand, Jr., Timothy (Tracy) Ferrand, Cynthia (Fred) Felton, Candace (Wes) George and C.B. Ferrand; and grandchildren, Gannon Hartley, Hudson Hartley, Kian Hartley, Cardyn Hartley, Caitryn Hartley, Maile Myers, Macade Myers, Madden Myers, Tim Ferrand, Cody Ferrand, Elani Ferrand, Zoe Ferrand; his siblings, Ernestine Puppich and Vicki (Ken) Hissom; sister-in-law, Nancy (George) Mezey; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and life long friends.

He was also preceded in death by his sister, Janis Holsinger and a brother-in-law, Nick Puppich.

Following Tom’s wishes, no services are being held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

