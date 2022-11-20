COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas “Tom” Hartley, age 83, of Columbiana, died on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center, Salem.

He was born on February 21, 1939, in Washingtonville, Ohio, son of the late James “Herb” and Gladys Fieldhouse Hartley.

Tom was a 1957 graduate of Leetonia High School and went to work the Monday after graduation.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving from 1961 to 1963.

Tom worked at Panelmatic Incorporated in Youngstown for 47 years, doing everything that was asked of him. He was one of their top fabricators before retiring due to health reasons and missed his co-workers once he was gone. He loved working with his hands at work and at home.

He was always fixing something or solving a problem. He will be looking for all those dear people who have gone on before him as well as his beloved dog, Bear.

Tom is survived by his wife, Virginia Ann Hartley, whom he married December 21, 1963, they would have celebrated their 59 year anniversary this December. He is also survived by a son, Michael “Mike” J. Hartley and his family; a special niece and nephew, Shawn Naughton and Amy Parliament and their families and two nieces, Julie Hartley and Heather Lewald and their families.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Jean M. Naughton and a brother, Walter Hartley.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Burial will take place at Columbiana Cemetery.

The family request that any contribution made in Tom’s memory be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.