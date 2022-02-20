COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas “Tim” A. Sayers, Jr., age 86, of Columbiana, died on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Hampton Woods Nursing Center in Poland.

He was born on April 25, 1935, in Columbiana, Ohio, a son of the late Thomas and Margaret Faulk Sayers, Sr.

Tim was a graduate of Columbiana High School.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, having served during the Korean War.

He had worked as an instrument repairman for Youngstown Sheet and Tube for 33 years, retiring in 1986. After retirement, Tim worked part-time for the Youngstown Vindicator in distribution.

He was a lifetime member of the New Waterford Eagles for 55 years and enjoyed reading the newspaper and completing the daily crossword puzzle. Tim was also a Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeye fan. Mostly, he will be remembered as a humble and selfless man who loved his family and friends with a beautiful and caring heart. He was quiet in nature but his love for others spoke volumes. He will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Thomas is survived by his daughter, Carissa Hickenbottom of Columbiana; two sons, David (Jennifer) Sayers of Vienna and Gregg Sayers of Columbiana; sister, Leslie Vaughan of Bolivar, Tennessee; four grandsons, Joshua Parr, Ronald Sayers, Ryan Sayers and Jesse Hickenbottom; great-granddaughter, Olivia Parr and a great-grandson, Xavier Sayers.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Gary Sayers and Millard “Lee” Sayers.

Per his wishes, no public services will be held. Instead, Tim will be laid to rest with his parents and honored with military rights at a private ceremony at the Columbiana Cemetery at a later date.

The family would like to thank the staff of both Traditions Health Hospice and the Woodlands at Hampton Woods in Poland for their kind and compassionate care.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

