COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas C. Mellott, age 83, of Columbiana, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

He was born on April 19, 1938, in Riddlesburg, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Roy E. and Lista L. Thomas Mellott.

Tom was a 1956 graduate of North Lima High School, a humble inductee of the South Range Athletic Hall of Fame and attended Western State, Colorado.

He had worked as a commercial insulator for M & M, Tasco, AC, and S Insulation, retiring in 1998. Tom had served as a youth advisor and deacon with his wife at both Woodworth Church of the Brethren and Zion Hill Church of the Brethren.

Tom was happiest spending time with his family. He never missed his sons and grandchildren’s athletic events, recitals, or choir concerts. He could be found on the field, court or front row capturing their special moments with his camera. He loved playing golf with his Tuesday golf buddies, sons, grandson and grandson-in-law. He liked collecting Hot Wheels and always had fun playing pool with Derek, Bruce, Brock, Steven, and Sean as well as watching OSU games with the family. Papa was always there to give a loving hug to his beloved granddaughters. Most importantly, Tom was a man of strong faith and will be remembered for his kind heart, contagious laugh and care for helping others.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Carol J. Coy Mellott, whom he married on June 25, 1960; sons, Dr. Derek T. (Angela) Mellott and Bruce P. (Darla) Mellott; sister, Deanna Tancer and his sister-in-law, Latna Mellott. He leaves behind his adored grandchildren who affectionately referred to him as “Papa”, Alyssa (Sean) Odou, Kristi (Steven) Slater, Brock, Amanda and Brooke Mellott and his great- grandson, Grayson and baby Camden. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews and cherished friends.

He was preceded in death by his two brothers, Richard and Vince Mellott.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 12, 2022, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Jim Barton officiating.

Burial will take place at a later date at Zion Hill Cemetery, Columbiana.

Memorial donations may be made to: Youngstown Shrine Club, 1735 South Range Rd, North Lima, OH 44452.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

