SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa M. Bostic, age 70, of Salem, died on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born on August 22, 1951, in Youngstown, daughter of the late Joseph and Agnes Larson Fitzwilliams.

Theresa had worked as a line operator for Fresh Mark. In her younger years she has picked asparagus, cleaned houses and worked at Knox Packing.

She served in the U.S. Navy for eight years.

Her husband, Larry Joe Bostic, whom she married on January 17, 1976, preceded her in death on February 14, 2016.

Theresa is survived by her son, Russell Bostic of Salem; eight siblings, Robert (Wilma) Fitzwilliams of East Liverpool, Virginia Keshock of Columbiana, Richard Fitzwilliams of Lisbon, Patricia Mason of Louisiana, Janet (Pete) Bobby of Salem, Barbara (Rick) Nelson of Louisville, Diane (John) Dilling and Joseph (Lori) Fitzwilliams, Jr. of Lisbon and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Bonnie Kupec.

Arrangements are being handled by Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home.

