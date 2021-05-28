Thelma K. Schmidt, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thelma K. Schmidt, beloved wife, mother, Grammy and Grammy-Great, age 94, went home to be with Jesus, on Friday, May 28, 2021.

She was born on May 16, 1927, in Wellsville, son of the late John and Maggie Echols Garey.

Thelma was a home maker and was a member of the first Christian Church of Columbiana for 65 years where she was involved in Sunday Schools, served on the mission committee and helped with the funeral dinners.

Her loving and caring husband of 56 years, Robert I. Schmidt, whom she married on September 28, 1946, preceded her in death on, September 18, 2001.

Thelma is survived by her daughter, Bonnie (Robert) Kimmel of Poland; son, John David (Barbara) Schmidt of Columbiana; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by an infant son, David; a son, Garey Robert, who died January 2, 1992; as well as three sisters, Helen Todd, Gladys Nichleson and Mary Siddel and four brothers, Earnest, Kenneth, Phillip and John Garey.

Services will be held on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana, with Pastor Bill Requardt officiating.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana and again on Thursday, June 3, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., prior to the funeral at the funeral home.

Burial will take place at Columbiana County Memorial Park, East Liverpool.

The family has asked that those who have not been vaccinated please where a mask.

Memorial donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Northern Ohio Chapter, “The Amazing Ryderman” 8001 Sweet Valley Dr. Suite 3, Valley View, OH 444125.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

