Teresa Ann Lower, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Teresa Ann Lower, 60, from Columbiana passed away at home on Friday, August 6, 2021, after a sudden illness.

Teresa was born on December 16, 1960 and lived in the area all of her life. She was a Columbiana High School alumni and earned her bachelor’s degree from Kent State University.

Teresa’s pride and joy were her two children Heather and Adam as well as her grandson Henry.

Teresa had a deep love for those in need. With her career as a physical therapist assistant, she spoke often of how as while she was helping her patients, she would give those a hug who needed it.

Teresa had many friends who loved her. Her compassion for others and the way she enjoyed making friends laugh was truly endearing. She was a loyal friend, the type you could always call in good times and bad. She knew how to love and listen without judgement.

She is survived by her daughter, Heather Selway (Jeffrey) Pavone of Cave Creek, Arizona; son, Adam (Patricia) Macry of Scottsdale, Arizona and grandson, Henry Lucca Pavone of Cave Creek, Arizona. Two brothers, Timothy Lower of Foley, Alabama; Kenneth Lower of Leetonia. Sister, Amy Mango of Columbiana; step sister, Dawn Ulicni of LaPorte Indiana. Lifelong best friend Gretchen Flinn Mansourian of Brentwood, Tennessee.

Teresa was preceded in death by her parents, Donald Lower and Elna Tingle Lower of Columbiana.

A private family celebration of life will take place at a later date.

Arrangements have been handled by Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Send condolences to the family at www.familycareservices.com