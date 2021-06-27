Teresa Ann (Graff) Rhodes, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Teresa Ann Rhodes, 81, of Leetonia, died on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at her home with her family by her side.

She was born on December 30, 1939, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Fred and Camille Braheny Graff.

Teresa was a member of St. Jude Roman Catholic Church in Columbiana, where she had also worked as an assistant secretary for 12 years.

She enjoyed camping, traveling, reading and card club. Mostly, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

She will be deeply missed by her husband, William “Bill” A. Rhodes, whom she married on August 5, 1961; two daughters, Megan Rhodes of Fort Myers, Florida and Dana (Charles Tazzia) Saxon of Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan; son, William “Bill” A. (Kelly) Rhodes, Jr., of Leetonia and two sisters, Mary Jewett of Old Town, Florida and Jane Mollenkopf of Villa Maria, Pennsylvania. Also surviving are her nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at the St. Jude Roman Catholic Church, Columbiana, with Father David Misbrener, officiating.

Burial will take place at Cool Springs Cemetery, Fairfield Township.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Roman Catholic Church, 180 7th Street, Columbiana, OH 44408.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Roman Catholic Church, 180 7th Street, Columbiana, OH 44408.

