Tammy Ann Weber, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tammy Ann Weber, age 62, of Salem, died on Monday, December 28, 2020 at Hospice House, Poland.

She was born on May 4, 1958 in Salem, Ohio, daughter of the late Richard and Grace Black Weber.

Tammy worked as a frame builder, a cook at Bush Wacks and at Walmart in Boardman.

She was a member the Unity Fire Department Auxiliary and the East Palestine Moose Club.

Tammy is survived by her two brothers, Randy (Barb) Weber of East Palestine and Chris Weber; three nieces; four nephews, three great nephews and four great nieces.

She was preceded in death by three sisters, Karen Sue Weber, Rita M. Weber and Valerie L. Weber

No services will be held at this time.

Burial will take place at Columbiana Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

