CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Suzanne “Sue” Manzi, age 74, of Canfield, formerly of Columbiana, died on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at AustinWoods Nursing Center in Austintown.

She was born on June 30, 1947, in Salem, the daughter of the late Clayton and Florence Sauerwein Burkhart.

Sue was a 1965 graduate of Columbiana High School and received her master’s degree from Bowling Green State University in 1969.

She retired from Leetonia Schools where she worked as a beloved 3rd grade schoolteacher for forty years.

Sue belonged to a card club where she enjoyed socializing with her friends once a month. She also enjoyed spending time with her beloved mini schnauzer, “Maggie”.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Gary Manzi, whom she married on August 2, 1969; a brother, Tate (Patricia) Burkhart of Bluffton, South Carolina; sister-in-law, Mariellen Burkhart of Siminole, Florida; nieces, Heather (Shawn) Finch of Charleston, South Carolina, Lisa (Mike) Gaskill of Salem, Beth (Denis) Bauld of Florida, Erin (Alan) Marin of Florida, and Deana (Rob) Klindworth of Columbiana; nephews, Eric Burkhart of Salem, William (Rebecca) Greenwood of Austintown and Scott (Susan) Greenwood of Lewis Center, Ohio.

Sue was preceded in death by two brothers, Joe Burkhart and Ray Burkhart.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 5, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Services will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Robert C. Joy officiating.

Donations may be made in Sue’s memory to: Leetonia Elementary School, 450 Walnut St. Leetonia, OH 44431.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

