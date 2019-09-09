Susan Recker, Columbiana, Ohio – Obituary

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan Recker, 69, of Columbiana, died, Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Windsor House at Parkside Health Care Center, Columbiana.

She was born, June 7, 1950, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late, Edward and Florence Amiano Mack.

Susan worked in financial services at Parker Hunter.

She is survived by her husband, John Morlan of Columbiana; a daughter, Valerie Recker of Lexington, Kentucky; a brother, Daniel Mack of Pennsylvania; many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Susan was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Recker.

No services will be observed at this time.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

