LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan Kellner, age 69, of Leetonia, passed away on Sunday, December 17, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on June 8, 1954, in Salem, daughter of Walter and Ruth Weber DeRhodes.

Susan is survived by her husband, James Kellner; three children, Sara (Jim) Graham of North Jackson, Valerie Bates of Poland, and Jake (Erin) Kellner of Canfield and two grandchildren, Colton and Grace Graham.

With her love of flowers, she graced this world bringing love, life, and color everywhere. She moved on to the great garden above and will be greatly missed until we can all meet again.

Per Susan’s wishes no services will be held at this time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

