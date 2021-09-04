Susan D. Hill, Rogers, Ohio

ROGERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan Hill, age 73, of Rogers, died on Friday, September 3, 2021, at the Hospice House, Poland.

She was born on January 26, 1948, in Salem, Ohio, a daughter of the late Leo and Elizabeth Hunker Jenkins.

Susan had worked as a cook for several years at Das Dutch Haus Restaurant in Columbiana and loved spending time with her two dogs, Baby and Flint.

She is survived by her husband, William Wayne Hill, whom she married on August 13, 1966; son, Lee Clifford Jenkins of Niles and a granddaughter, Taylor Jenkins.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Janet Sattler and a brother, Wade C Jenkins.

No services will be held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.