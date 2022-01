COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sue Whitehead, 62, of Columbiana, passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at her home in Columbiana.

She was born on July 11, 1959, in Salem, daughter of the late Richard and Jo Ann Harriman Whitehead.

No services will be held at this time.

Arrangements are handled by the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home.