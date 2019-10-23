Sue Darney, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sue Darney, age 75, of Leetonia, died suddenly on Monday, October 21,2019, at Salem Regional Medical Center Emergency Room.

She was born on September 28, 1944 in Murray, Arkansas, a daughter of Opal Strode James.

Sue was a homemaker who enjoyed classic cars with her husband, was a longtime volunteer at Crestview Schools and loved traveling with her family.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Darney, whom she married on May 1, 1965; two daughters, Dr. Kelly Darney of Columbiana and Tracy (Dan) Gallo of Lisbon; her mother, Opal James of Weston, West Virginia and by two sisters, Retta (Ed) Sabish of Butler, Pennsylvania and Sharon Williams of Weston, West Virginia.

A private service for immediate family was held at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana with Pastor John Darney officiating.

Burial was at Cool Springs Cemetery, Fairfield Township.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Sue Darney Memorial Fund, c/o the Salem Rotary Foundation, PO Box 1244, Salem, OH 44460.

