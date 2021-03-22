Sue “Aunt Sue” Cole, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sue “Aunt Sue” Cole, age 77, of Columbiana, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at her home.

She was born on November 23, 1943 in Leetonia, daughter of the late Wilson and Phyllis Ware Corna.

Sue, or “Aunt Sue” as she was known, was an active member of Columbiana Baptist Church. She helped in various ways at the church including teaching Sunday School for several years.

Sue had worked in both the kitchen and the bakery at the Dutch Haus Restaurant in Columbiana for many years. In 2003, she began working at Walmart in Salem as a greeter, retiring in 2019.

It was during this time that Sue became known for her wild and fun hats. She took great pleasure and embraced her role as the “Crazy Hat Lady”. Mostly, Sue will be remembered as a woman who loved her family and adored her granddaughters.

She is survived by her daughter, Tina Cole of Columbiana; son, Albert (Elizabeth) Cole of Leetonia; two sisters, Linda (Kim Hiscox) Kyser of Guilford Lake and Diana (Richard) Smith of Salem. Also surviving are her three granddaughters, Maddie, McKendra and Martina Cole, as well as her many nieces, nephews and extended family who affectionately called her “Aunt Sue”.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Kaye Barnard.

The family will be conducting a Celebration of Life Service held on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at the Columbiana Baptist Church, Columbiana, with Pastor Jeff Jamieson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church in Sue’s name to help offset funeral expenses.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

