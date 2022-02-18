COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sue Ann Ferguson, 80, of Columbiana, Ohio passed away peacefully at the Hospice House on Friday, February 18 at 12:15 a.m.

She was born February 18, 1942, a daughter of the late Robert and Pauline (Dickey) Justice,

Having lived all her life in the area, Sue was a graduate of East Palestine High School in 1960.

She was the founder of Shaker Woods along with her husband Sam, which they ran and operated for 30 years. She was an active member in many organizations including over 50 years with the Eastern Stars and was a long time member of Grace Church in Columbiana.

She loved spending time with family and friends and spent winters in Florida. Gardening was one of the many passions she enjoyed throughout her life.

Sue leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband, Arthur (Sam) Ferguson, whom she married August 2, 1980; a son, Scott (Juna) Grim; a daughter, Lana (Rob) Wilt and two stepdaughters, Susan (Jim) Quinlan and Brenda (Don) Covert. She is also survived by ten grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, three brothers and one sister

She was preceded in death by one grandson, one brother and two sisters.

A private funeral service will be held.

Burial will take place at Columbiana Cemetery.

Memorial donations in memory of Sue may be made to Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Youngstown, OH 44514.

Arrangements have been handled by the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 20 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.