Steven Lee Martin, Zanesville, Ohio

ZANESVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steven Lee Martin, 33, of Zanesville, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, in Zanesville.

Steven was born on January 15, 1988 in Salem, son of the late Matthew Allen Martin, Sr. and Tina Wells Sheely.

Steven was a member of Tru Light Ministries.

He volunteered with the Salvation Army and his faith was important to him.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking and gardening.

Steven is survived by his parents, Kurt and Tina Sheely of Columbiana; his daughter, Zoe Martin; two brothers, Matthew Allen Martin, Jr. of Salem and Ty Randall Sheely of Columbiana; a sister, Christy Nichole Martin of New Waterford; paternal grandmother, Louanne Martin of Hammondsville; maternal grandfather and grandmother, Orrie (Beverly) Wells of Lisbon; paternal grandfather and grandmother, Jack (Joyce) Waggle of Washingtonville and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides his father he was also preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Mary Ann Martin and paternal grandfather, Larry Martin, Sr.

Private services will be held for the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a trust fund for his daughter, Zoe Martin c/o Chase Bank in Columbiana.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

