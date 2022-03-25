LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen D. Fisher, age 59, of Murrells Inlet, died unexpectedly on Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Leetonia, Ohio.

He was born on September 3, 1962, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of the late Norman and Carole Carmosino Fisher.

Stephen had worked as a chef for various restaurants before his retirement in 2009.

He was known as a jokester, always pulling pranks on friends and family. He had many hobbies that included fishing, bee keeping, wood carving and scuba diving. Mostly, Stephen enjoyed cooking for those he loved.

He is survived by his sister, Vicki A. (Stephen) Westbury of Anderson, South Carolina; niece, Stephanie Rogers of Anderson, South Carolina; nephew, Adam Westbury of Anderson; a special cousin, Shawna (Tim) McKinley of Georgetown, Ohio and his fiancée, Jeannie “JuJu” Long of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Also surviving are two great-nieces and two great-nephews who affectionately referred to him as “Buncle”, as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

A “Celebration of Life” will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made in Stephen’s memory to: MUSC Hollings Cancer Center, 86 Jonathan Lucas Street, 2nd Floor, 3rd Floor, Charleston, SC 29425.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana, Ohio. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 27, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.