COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Margaret Ward, age 89, of Columbiana, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Hospice House, Poland.

She was born on August 8, 1933, in Lisbon, daughter of the late Frank and Margaret Douglas.

Shirley had a great love of reading and made teaching children to read her career. She attended Youngstown University while raising her young children and graduated Magna Cum Laude in 1965. She completed her education with a Master’s Degree at Westminster College, Pennsylvania, graduation in 1973.

Shirley began her teaching career at Fairfield School (Crestview Local School), Oh. in 1961. She later taught at East Palestine Schools, Ohio. Shirley shared her passion for reading with hundreds of children as a First Grade teacher and Reading Specialist.

Shirley and her husband Floyd enjoyed spending their retirement years wintering in Ft. Myers Florida. She developed an interest in watercolor painting, belonged to book clubs, and played cards with friends.

Floyd Leroy Ward was the love of her life and they married July 21, 1951. He preceded her in death on September 13, 2019.

Shirley is survived by her daughter, Kathleen (Jim) Hill; son, David Ward; two grandchildren, John (Shannon) Hill and Matt (Amanda) Hill and a great-grandchild, Ethan Hill.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Phyliss Alaburda.

Shirley wished everyone to know that she felt lucky to have the life she lived. She had everything she ever wanted in life; Floyd, her family, friends, and her career. She does not want her family and friends to mourn her passing, but to celebrate her life. There will be no services at this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your local library, reading programs, or Hospice of the Valley.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana

