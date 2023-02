COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley J. Crump, 92, of Columbiana, died on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Covington Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, East Palestine.

She was born on December 10, 1930, in Youngstown, Ohio, daughter of the late Jonathan and Clara Vlock Fesler.

No services will be held.

Arrangements have been handled by the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.