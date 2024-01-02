COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Ann Stryffeler, 92, passed peacefully from this earth on Monday, January 1, 2024, at her home in Columbiana.

She was born on August 24, 1931, in Paris, Ohio, to the late Edward and Myrtle McNutt Ryser. Deeply affected by The Great Depression, her childhood was spent living (blissfully content) in a basement home her father built.

She graduated from Goshen High School in Damascus, Ohio in 1949 and shortly after entered Salem City Hospital Associate School of Nursing where she first experienced the luxuries of a bathtub, shower, and telephone.

Shirley married the great love of her life, Dr. Russell F Stryffeler, on June 14, 1953, then graduated from nursing school as an R.N. They lived in various places while Russ served in the U.S.A.F. and worked in several veterinary practices but settled in Columbiana in 1959 to raise their growing family and set up their own office. They dedicated their lives to serving the community with faithful, humble devotion.

Though tiny, Shirley was a giant in her faith. Alongside her husband she was a lay leader in the Methodist church for many years and led Marriage Encounter weekends for couples. They encouraged and supported their children in starting The Upper Room Fellowship (a local church). She volunteered with the Red Cross, Community Christian Women, Lifeline, the Way Station, and many other places. She opened her home and heart to more people than we know. She served, loved, housed, fed, mentored, supported, gave, sacrificed, counseled, and encouraged with generous abandon. Her gracious hospitality changed many lives. She spent countless hours on her knees praying for her people and wore grooves in the sidewalks of Columbiana as she prayed over her town.

Shirley was intentional about loving and serving her family well and leaves an incredible legacy of faithful affection. Her children, grandchildren, and great grands could fill books with the fond memories and lessons learned from her love of family, delight in nature, pursuit of healthy living, spiritual disciplines, gardening, cooking, and Lakeside, may it live forever.

Shirley was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dr. Russell F. Stryffeler, two brothers, Edward and Carl Ryser, and a great granddaughter, Finley Osborn.

She is survived by her family, who remain to cherish her memory and carry her torch; a sister, Norma Duris; three children, David (Brenda) Stryffeler, Bruce (Monica) Stryffeler and Mary Beth (Chip) Richter; eleven grandchildren; Dr. Ryan (Justina) Stryffeler, Diana (Jason) Brake, Sean (Devon) Stryffeler, Megan (Josh) Osborn, Andrew (Alice Prior) Stryffeler, Brittany (Jeff) Estep, Arielle Stryffeler, Eric (Amanda Mojave) Stryffeler, Owen (Karsyn) Stryffeler, Austin Richter, and Christian (Lily Wieland) Stryffeler and nine great grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, January 5, 2024, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, January 6, 2024, from 10:00 – 11 :00 am, all at The Upper Room Fellowship, Columbiana.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday January 6, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at The Upper Room Fellowship, Columbiana, with Greg Aker officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Shirley’s honor to Once Upon a Porch (her son-in-law’s children’s ministry at Lakeside, Ohio, www.lakesideohio.com/porch), The Upper Room Fellowship (urfellowship.com) or The Way Station (thewaystationinc.org).

Arrangements are being handled by Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home in Columbiana.

