Shirley Ann Diley, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Ann Diley, 75, passed away quite peacefully at home on Friday, December 4, 2020, with her family beside her after a bravely fought five-year battle with bone cancer.

Shirley was born February 16, 1945, in Rome, New York, the daughter of Thomas and Dorothy Barr McGonnell.

She was a 1963 graduate of Perry High School and after graduating top of her class from the Hannah E. Mullins School of Nursing, worked for 35 years as an LPN at Salem Community Hospital. She was utilized in many different departments, including the ER, Med-Surg, Obstetrics and the Pediatric unit. Her co-workers and supervisors describe her as a nurse who was incredibly dedicated to her patients, and was always there for those who didn’t have anyone. No patient of hers died alone. She was reliable and could be counted on to do what she said she would do. The shift after hers was grateful for her, because everything was orderly, set and ready for them upon their arrival. She was good with kids, very well-liked, an awesome nurse and folks were glad to consider her a friend.

She was an avid reader, enjoyed bowling, was a friend to all animals (except snakes), loved to dance, excelled at crossword and jigsaw puzzles and was even known to have answered a Jeopardy! question correctly in her sleep. She was a constant presence at her children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events and extra-curricular activities.

Shirley will be forever missed by her loving and amazingly devoted husband, Joe Diley of Columbiana; her three children, Scott (Lisa) Belding of Youngstown, Steve (Tony Cedeño) Belding of Knoxville, Tennessee and Krista (Brenda Luggie) Belding of Harriman Tennessee; stepchildren, Barb (Lee) Alleman of New Cumberland, West Virginia, Jon (Maggie McDonnell) Diley of Champaign, Illinois and Brandi Diley of Weirton, West Virginia; five grandchildren, Aidan, Cayde, Maura, Connor and Kat; three brothers, Tom (Sheila), Kenny and Mike; several nieces and nephews; three indoor cats and her herd of outdoor cats.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Sharon and her brother, Gary.

Per Shirley’s instructions, there will be no burial service at this time. Instead, her urn is to be placed in her home with eyes attached to it, so that she may always keep watch of her husband.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Mask protocol and social distancing will be followed.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making an “in memory” donation to Hospice of the Valley or Angels for Animals.

