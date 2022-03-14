COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley A Tyson, age 87, of Columbiana died at 4:09 p.m. on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born November 24, 1934, in Columbiana, the daughter of the late Kenneth and Sarah Ann Gray Tyson.

Shirley was a member, former elder and Sunday school teacher, at Jerusalem Lutheran Church, Columbiana.

She was a graduate of Columbiana High School, a graduate of Youngstown Hospital Associate School of Nursing, received a Bachelor of Science degree from YSU and an EWIBA from Baldwin Wallace, Berea, Ohio.

Shirley worked as a staff nurse and in supervision at Youngstown Hospital, North Unit and at Cedars and Kaiser Hospitals in Hollywood, California. Upon her return, she worked at Salem Community Hospital. She was Assistant Administrator of Clinical Services when she retired after 24 years. Following a brief retirement, she worked as director of Staff development and Human Resources at Colonial Manor, Youngstown, retiring in 1996. She taught in the continuing education department at Kent State University, Salem.

Shirley was a member of several local and state nursing and health care committees, including Ohio Board of Directors and National League of Nursing. She was a member and past President of Columbiana Area Business and Professional Women.

She traveled the 50 States, Panama, Far East, England, Scotland, Mexico and Canada, cruised to Alaska, Baltic Sea and Caribbean. She enjoyed camping, playing cards, especially five and dime poker and spending the winters in Florida.

She is survived by Barbara Nageotte of Cortland, a friend and traveling companion since 1951, several cousins and an aunt.

She was preceded in death by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Services will be held on Friday, March 18, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. at Jerusalem Lutheran Church, Columbiana with Pastor Dailey officiating. Friends and family will be received for one hour prior to the memorial service at the church, 4:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Interment will be in the Columbiana Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Jerusalem Lutheran Church, Columbiana.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.