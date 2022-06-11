SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sherry Ward Ballintine, age 78, of Vemilion, formerly of Salem, died on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at O’Neill Healthcare Fairview Park, Cleveland.

She was born on January 10, 1944, in Salem, daughter of the late Ralph and Effie Irons Ward.

Sherry graduated high school Valedictorian from Columbiana high school in 1962. She earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Youngstown University, magna cum laude.

She taught first, second and fourth grade at Sierra Sands Unified School District in California.

Dance was Sherry’s passion and she enjoyed it in many varieties throughout her life. Beginning at age 6, her father would drive her to the Billy Erhardt dance studio in Youngstown where she practiced several times a week and eventually taught there in high school and college. She was a very accomplished dancer and danced professionally in Tap Line chorus lines and solo during high school and college, including appearing weekly on a local television show.

She taught dance in her own studio in high school and college and went on to teach dance in her home studio from 1977-1986. In Ridgecrest, California she enjoyed clogging and western line dancing.

Another passion of hers was swimming and she performed water ballet in the aquacades at Firestone pool in the 50’s and 60’s. She was also a great diver and enjoyed lifeguarding.

Her ultimate passion and achievements were spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren.

Sherry is survived by her spouse, Thomas Ballintine, whom she married in June 2007; two daughters, Heather (Ralph) Jorgensen of Parker, Colorado and Tara Lindsay of Fairview Park; a son, Matt (Leisa McClellan) Lindsay of Lakewood; four grandchildren, Ralph and Rachel Jorgensen and Shane and Garrett Lindsay; two brothers, Bill (Connie) Ward of Salem and James Ward of Columbus and a cousin, Pam (Dick) Zitto of Columbiana.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 24, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.T he family will also receive friends on Friday June 24, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will take place at Columbiana Cemetery, Columbiana.

Family and friends may view this obituary and send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

In Lieu of flowers memorial donations my be made to the Susan G Komen breast cancer foundation or the Dementia Society of America.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 13 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.