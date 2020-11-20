Sherry Lynn Imhoff, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sherry Lynn Imhoff, age 63, of Columbiana, died on Monday, November 16, 2020 at her home in Columbiana.

She was born on December 19, 1956 in Salem, daughter of James and Mary Falkner Liggitt.

Sherry was a graduate of Columbiana High School and worked as a floor secretary with Southwoods and more recently with Eye Care Associates.

Sherry is survived by her husband, Dennis Imhoff, whom she married on September 4, 1976; a daughter, Melissa (Thomas) Zaborsky of North Syracuse, New York; a son, Bryan Imhoff of Willow Grove, Pennsylvania; a sister, Cathy (Ronald) Ballachino of Louisville, Kentucky; a brother, James A. (Diana) Liggitt of Amarillo, Texas and her parents.

Private family services were held at the Columbiana Cemetery, with Reverend Dr. Robert Joy officiating.

Burial will take place at Columbiana Cemetery, Columbiana.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, 525 N Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

