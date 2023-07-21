COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sarah M. Berger, age 92, of Columbiana, died on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Windsor House at Parkside Health Care Center, Columbiana.

She was born on October 7, 1930, daughter of the late Leonard and Bessie Randolph Moore.

Sarah was a homemaker. She also enjoyed camping, traveling, playing cards and baking. Sarah enjoyed watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and being with family.

She was a member of East Fairfield United Methodist Church.

Sarah is survived by her daughter, Christina (Todd Hillberry) Sturgell of Columbiana; son, Leonard (Sue) Berger of East Palestine; five grandchildren, Keith (Becky) Berger, Jennifer Berger, Sarah (John) Sanor, Dan Sturgell and Eric Sturgell; great-grandson, Keith Ramon Berger and a brother, Charles Moore.

Her husband, Ramon Lee Berger, whom she married on March 17, 1950, preceded her in death on, May 8, 2014.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana, with Reverend Lisa Courtwright officiating.

Burial will follow at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens, New Waterford.

Memorial donations may be made to East Fairfield United Methodist Church or Community Hospice.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Parkside for their care and compassion over the past few weeks.

