Sarah June Smith Herbkersman, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sarah June Smith Herbkersman, 90, of Columbiana passed away peacefully on April 1, 2021 at Wickshire Poland.

She was born June 26, 1930, daughter of the late Clifford and Eva Bevington Smith.

Sarah was a 1948 graduate of New Waterford High School and was a sewer for Kenmar Manufacturing of the Ethan Allen Furniture Company in East Palestine for three decades retiring in 1989. She served as a magician’s assistant to her husband for thousands of magic performances throughout the region.

Sarah was a lifelong member of the New Waterford United Methodist Church and enjoyed sewing (winning blue ribbons at county fairs), crafting, and traveling with family and friends.

Cherished memories of Sarah will live on through her husband Howard, whom she married on July 22, 1950; their two children Clifford (Beatrice) Neil Herbkersman and Evelyn (Doug) June McLaughlin; two granddaughters, four great-grandsons, one great-great-granddaughter, a beloved niece Barbara (David) Hisey Moore, a niece and a nephew.

Sarah was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Evelyn Ruth Hisey of Columbiana, Ohio.

The family will receive friends on Monday, April 5, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Services will be held on Monday, April 5, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana, with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating.

Due to Covid 19, social distancing and mask protocol will be observed.

Burial will take place at New Waterford Cemetery, New Waterford.

Donations in her memory may be sent to the New Waterford United Methodist Church, 46925 OH 46, New Waterford, OH 44445.

The family would like to thank Wickshire Poland and Crossroads Hospice of Northeast Ohio for their expert and compassionate care.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 4, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.