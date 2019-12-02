Sarah Jane Francis, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sarah Jane Francis, age 87, of Columbiana, died on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Windsor House at Parkside Health Care Center.

She was born on September 11, 1932, in Littleton, West Virginia, a daughter of the late, Carl and Jeanetta Anderson Cumberledge.

Her husband, Jack W. Francis, whom she married in 1954, preceded her in death in 1995.

She is survived by two sons, William Francis of Austin, Texas and David Francis (Kristen Thomas) of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, plus many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Sarah “GG” was loved and will be missed. Per her wishes, no services will be held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

