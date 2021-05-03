Sara “Sally” Burson, Rogers, Ohio

ROGERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rogers – Sara “Sally” Burson, age 82, of Rogers, died peacefully on Monday, May 3, 2021 at her home in Rogers.

She was born on January 30, 1939 in Salem, daughter of the late Edward and Irene Moser Heaton.

Sally was a simple woman who found great joy in cooking and watching the Food Network. However, she will best be remembered as “Nana”, a woman who had a passion for family and a love like no other. Family was everything to her.

Sally is survived by her daughter, Carla Sue Kaufman of Rogers; five grandchildren, Joshua (Brandi) Kaufman of West Point, Ohio, Jeremiah Kaufman of East Palestine, Sara (Ben) Schreckengost of Lower Burrell, Pennsylvania, Rachel Kaufman of Tarentrum, Pennsylvania and Julia Kaufman of Lower Burrell, Pennsylvania; her great grandchildren, Bensen Schreckengost, Charlotte Rose and Kylee Kaufman; niece, Melisa (Nathan) Nunamaker of Columbiana; great niece and nephew, Braylon and Jaxon and by two brothers, George (Dolly) Heaton of East Palestine and Butch Heaton of Youngstown.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David “Pap” Burson; a grandson, Elijah Joseph Kaufman; a sister, Julia Rader and two brothers, Jim Heaton and Lee Heaton.

Per her wishes, no services will be held. Instead, she will be laid to rest with her husband and grandson at a private family ceremony at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens, New Waterford.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

