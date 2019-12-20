Sandy (Leonard) Moffett, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandy (Leonard) Moffett, 70, of Columbiana passed away on Friday morning, December 20, 2019 at Salem Regional Medical Center. Sandy had been battling several heath issues, however her passing was unexpected.

She was born on March 8, 1949 in Salem, the daughter of Robert Leonard and Sue (Sansenbaugher) Leonard Moore.

Sandy had worked in customer service for several companies over the years and was a member of Grace Church in Columbiana.

She is survived by her husband, Richard “Jack” Moffett, whom she married on June 14, 1969; her mother, Sue (Sansenbaugher) Leonard Moore of Florida; a daughter, Kelly Reinhart of Burbank; a son, Jeff Moffett of Columbiana; two brothers, James Leonard of Florida and Robert Leonard of Pennsylvania and six grandchildren.

Sandy was preceded in death by a daughter, Lori Renee Moffett and her father, Robert Leonard.

A private family memorial service will be held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home.