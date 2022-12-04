COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra “Sandy” Lee McBane Hill, age 80, of Columbiana, died on Saturday, December 3, 2022, in Columbiana.

She was born on September 25, 1942, in Salem, Ohio, daughter of the late Norman and M. June Lundgren McBane.

She graduated from Milligan College, obtained her Master’s Degree from Kent State and continued her education by taking Postgraduate classes at YSU.

Sandy was a dedicated teacher for Beaver Local Middle School and several other schools in Ohio and Virginia. Sandy taught students from seventh to twelfth grade during her career, teaching seventh and eighth grade Language Arts and Drama at Beaver Local for several decades. She was highly involved in extracurricular activities, helping with drama productions and starting the county wide Destination Imagination program in Columbiana County. Sandy took multiple D.I. teams from both Beaver Local and Columbiana to state and global competitions.

Outside of teaching, she enjoyed performing in various community productions at the Columbiana Theater and Salem Community Theater. Sandy served on the Columbiana Public Library Board. She loved her family deeply, enjoyed vacationing with them to the beach and Disney and was always active and involved in everything her daughter and grandsons were involved in.

Sandy was a highly involved member of The First Christian Church of Columbiana where she taught Sunday school for over 40 years and assisted with children’s church and youth groups.

Sandy is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Marie Baylor of Columbiana; three grandchildren, Nicholas Baylor, Matthew Baylor and Joey Baylor all of Columbiana; a sister, Sharon Triebel of Edna, Kansas; three brothers, Richard (Margret) McBane of Columbiana, Ohio, Robert (Wendy) McBane of Ramona, California and Mark (Kim) McBane of Johnson City, Tennessee and a sister-in-law, Carol (Dick) Polly of Virginia.

She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Kevin Glenn Baylor; a brother, Norman George McBane and a sister, Linda Weiland.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana and from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at the First Christian Church of Columbiana. A memorial service will be held after on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the First Christian Church of Columbiana, Columbiana, with Steven Ullom officiating.

Burial will take place at a later date in Columbiana Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Columbiana Public Library.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 5 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.