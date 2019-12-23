Sandra L. Streng, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra L. Streng, 81, of Columbiana, died on Monday, December 23, 2019, at Hospice House, Poland.

Mrs. Streng was born on March 28, 1938, in Salem, a daughter of the late Alton and Slyvia Blosser Brinker and lived her life in Columbiana.

Sandra was Presbyterian by faith and was a homemaker and farmer. She was a 1956 graduate of Fairfield schools and was active in the 4H community, acting as an advisor for many years.

She is survived by her husband, Ronald E. Streng, whom she married on November 15, 1958; a son, Dennis (Ruth) Streng, of New Waterford; a granddaughter, Christine (Kyle) Crook, of New Waterford; two great-grandchildren, RaeLynn and Evorah Crook; as well as, two brothers, LaVern (Judy) Brinker of Florida and Clifford Brinker of Columbiana.

Per her wishes no services will be held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Donations may be made to Hospice House 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, Ohio 44514.

