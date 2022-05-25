COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra L. Greathouse, age 86, of Columbiana, died on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at her home in Columbiana.

She was born on August 5, 1935, in East Liverpool, a daughter of the late Leland and Pearl Blower Ramsey.

Sandra had worked as a registered nurse for East Liverpool City Hospital and was a member of Jerusalem Lutheran Church in Columbiana.

Her husband, Donald “Glenn” Greathouse, whom she married on June 6, 1987, preceded her in death on December 31, 2020.

Sandra is survived by her daughter, Lee A. Chamberlin of Hilliard, Ohio; son, John P. Chamberlin of Columbiana; four stepsons, Douglas G. (Carolyn) Greathouse of Lisbon, Daniel G. Greathouse of Lisbon, Mark A. Greathouse of Salem and Donald D. Greathouse of Salem and by a stepdaughter, Christine Cloud of Lisbon. Also surviving are many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by son, Jeffrey D. Chamberlin; a brother, Stanford L. Ramsey; sister, Patricia Wright and a stepdaughter, Cindy L. Eastman.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating.

Burial will take place at Columbiana County Memorial Park, East Liverpool.

Memorial donations may be made to Jerusalem Lutheran Church or Columbiana Friends of the Library.

The family would like to thank the entire staff at Traditions Health Hospice for the compassionate care that was given to Sandra.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 26 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.