Samuel R. Nelson, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel R. Nelson, age 82, of Columbiana, died unexpectedly on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, Youngstown.

He was born on July 15, 1938, in East Liverpool, Ohio, son of the late Ralph and Lillian Smith Nelson.

Samuel was a veteran of the United States Army where he was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam war. It was in the army that Sam learned to drive trucks.

He worked most of his life as a truck driver working for both BP and ABF Freight in North Lima.

He was a member of First Christian Church of Columbiana where he had served as a Deacon.

In his younger days, Sam enjoyed roller skating with his wife, vacationing in the Outer Banks and riding his motorcycle. He also enjoyed fishing, drinking his coffee and dining on great food. Mostly, Sam enjoyed spending time with his family.

His wife, Patricia Carol Nelson, whom he married on June 25, 1966, preceded him in death on, December 2, 2020.

Sam is survived by his four daughters, Shannon (Bradley) Shultz of New Middletown, Renee (George) Hartman of Leetonia, Kimberly (Jon) Schick of Columbiana, and Samantha Hughes of Boardman; two brothers, Lou Nelson and Wendel “Winnie” (Mary Lou) Taggart, both of Toronto, Ohio; twelve grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Dolores Owens and Loretta Willis.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Donations may be made in Samuel’s memory to the First Christian Church of Columbiana, 39 Cherry St., Columbiana, OH 44408.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

