NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel Michael Banozic, age 90, of Niles, died on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

He was born on February 21, 1933, in Struthers, son of the late Michael and Cvita Kraljevic Banozic.

Sam had worked as a Mail Carrier for 42 years and was known to be a friend to everyone on his route. He served proudly in the U.S. Army and received an honorable discharge after two years with the rank of corporal. Sam enjoyed going to flea markets and thrift stores and could be found, most mornings, walking at the Eastwood Mall.

His wife, Phyllis Hanson Banozic, whom he married on March 3, 1962, preceded him in death on May 26, 2005.

Samuel is remembered by his two sons, Richard (Jaimie) Banozic of Hudson and Robert Banozic of Niles; a sister, Anne (Robert) Boano of Poland; two grandchildren, Nicole and Allison Banozic and a sister-in-law, Marian Brennard.

He was preceded in death by three sisters, Milica Banozic, Rose Ringos and Minnie Banozic.

A private service was held and burial took place at Columbiana Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to your local Goodwill or Salvation Army.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

