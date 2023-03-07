COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sally S. McCollum, age 82, of Columbiana, died on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

She was born on June 6, 1940, in Nettle Hill, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late John and Susan Sapp McCollum.

Sally graduated from YSU suma cum laude at the age of 55 with a bachelor’s degree in art education.

She went on to teach art at Beaver Local Elementary School and retired in 2006.

Sally had a big personality and a cutting wit. She was an accomplished artist and enjoyed drawing with her grandchildren. Sally enjoyed Sunday dinners with her family, games, and puzzles.

Her husband, David Engel, whom she married on February 2, 1968, preceded her in death on, April 12, 2012.

Sally is survived by her daughter, Melonee (Jim Halls) Heck of Columbiana, son, James (Deanne) Engel of Rogers; sister, Nancy Giaurtis of Florence, South Carolina; nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Louise Reddick and three brothers, Victor McCollum, John McCollum and James McCollum.

The family will receive friends on Friday, March 10, 2023, from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 10, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana, with Greg Aker officiating.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com