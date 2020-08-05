Sally Ann Walton, New Waterford, Ohio

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sally Ann Walton, 88, passed away peacefully at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center in Columbiana on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

Sally was born on December 30, 1931, in New Waterford, the daughter of Joseph and Francis Taylor and had been a lifelong resident of the area.

Sally was a 1949 graduate of New Waterford High School where she was valedictorian of her class. She went on to attend Salem City School of Nursing where she became a registered nurse and was also valedictorian of her class.

Sally worked at Salem Hospital in the OB and surgery departments for 15 years and then went on to be the school nurse at Crestview Local Schools for 26 years before retiring in 1993. She will be remembered by so many for being a kind and patient nurse.

Sally was also a longtime member of the Eastern Star chapter 381 of East Palestine, Ohio.

After retiring she enjoyed gardening, attending card club with close friends and spending time with her beloved family.

Sally was a very active and dedicated member of the New Waterford Presybertain Church where she played the piano during church services for many years.

Sally married Eugene on June 27, 1954 and together they had three sons, Scott (Debbie) Walton, Dane (Candy) Walton and Brook (Jennifer) Walton.

Known as “Grammy” to her six grandchildren, Chris (Korisa) Walton, Nikki Walton, Andy Walton, Jena Walton, Austin Walton, Dylan Walton and two great-grandchildren, Karsyn and Cole Walton, they will cherish the memories of making mickey mouse waffles, baking Christmas cookies and swinging on the front porch.

Sally was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Charles Taylor, John Taylor, Walter Taylor.

Sally is survived by her youngest brother, Dan Taylor.

Calling hours will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. To protect the families that we serve, our staff, and you, we ask that all visitors use face masks and follow the social distancing protocol. The family would also like to encourage casual dress for all those attending the calling hours.

A private family funeral service will be held at the funeral home with Reverend Dr. Stephen and Meta Cramer officiating.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the New Waterford fire department.

The family would like to thank the dedicated staff at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center for their compassion and kindness shown to Sally during her time there and for always remembering her love for a good cup of hot tea. The family would also like to thank Dr. James Demidovich and the staff at All Caring Hospice for their support.

Friends and family may send condolences to the family at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 6, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

