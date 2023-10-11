COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth VanHorn, age 74, of Columbiana, died on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

She was born on January 5, 1949, in Alliance, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Carolyn Flickinger Dotson.

Ruth had worked as a dietary manager for Diamond Head Nursing Home, North Lima.

She enjoyed playing cards with her sisters-in-law and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Ruth is survived by her husband, Timothy J. VanHorn, whom she married on April 25, 1968; three children, Timothy M. (Annette) VanHorn of Lisbon, Kerri (Okley, Jr.) Delo of Leetonia and Jason VanHorn of Salem; 11 grandchildren, David, Nichole and Zachary VanHorn, Joshua, Dylan and Devin Mathes, Alek, Andrew, Abbey, Austin and Aaron VanHorn and ten great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Carol A. Lewis.

A celebration of life will by held by the family at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

