Ruth G. Hawkins, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth G. Hawkins, age 94, of Columbiana, died peacefully on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Hospice House, Poland.

She was born on October 9, 1926, in Dalton, Ohio, daughter of the late George and Grace St. John Houser.

Ruth had worked as a teller with New Waterford Bank, a secretary with WS George Pottery and was a member of East Fairfield United Methodist Church where she had served as Sunday school teacher in the past and served as financial secretary.

After retiring, her and her husband enjoyed traveling in their RV and did so for 18 years. Ruth also enjoyed crocheting, cross Stitching, reading and time with her family.

Her husband, Robert Wesley Hawkins, whom she married on November 29, 1944, preceded her in death on, September 3, 2011.

Ruth is survived by three children, Ruth (Bill) Rowley, Thomas (Laurie) Hawkins and Alice (Jerry) Peppel all of Columbiana; seven Grandchildren, Sarah (Bob) Thorne, Becky (Shaun) Donovan, Dan (Heather) Hawkins, Erin (Rocky) Hartz, Jenna (Matt) Stevens, Brian (Brittany) Peppel, Kelly (Adrian) Labra and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Ada Hauenstein and Leta Young and a brother, Victor “Bud” St. John Houser.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Friday, December 11, 2020, at the East Fairfield United Methodist Church, New Waterford, with Edie Boles officiating.

Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service.

Mask protocol and social distancing will be followed.

Burial will follow at East Fairfield Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the East Fairfield United Methodist Church, 45675 St. Rt. 558, New Waterford, OH 44445.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ruth G. Hawkins, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 6, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.