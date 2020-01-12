Ruth E. (Ward) Gorby, Rogers, Ohio

ROGERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth E. Gorby, age 64, of Rogers, died on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Salem Regional Medical Center ER in Salem.

She was born on May 21, 1955 in East Palestine, Ohio, a daughter of the late Orville and Durita Hartman Ward.

Ruth was a lifetime area resident and had worked as a homemaker.

She enjoyed camping and spending time with her family. Mostly, she loved being a grammy.

Ruth is survived by her husband, Michael Gorby, Sr., whom she married on July 11, 1972; three sons, Michael (Loretta) Gorby, Jr. of Rogers, Ohio, Anthony “Tony” (Tiffany) Gorby, Sr. of East Palestine and Wayne (Mindy Schroeder) Gorby, Sr. of Negley; a daughter, Brenda (Shannon) Kays of Austintown, Ohio; brother, Orville “Bud” Ward, Jr. of Negley, Ohio; three sisters, Sandra Gorby of Columbiana, Ohio, Judith Mackall of Shelby, North Carolina and Barbara Roudabush of Mechanicsville, Ohio. Also surviving are many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Ruth was preceded in death by half sister, Alice Wolford and a great-granddaughter, Gemma Kae Gorby.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home in Columbiana.

Services will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will take place at East Carmel Cemetery in Rogers, Ohio.

Family and friends may view this obituary and send condolences at www.familycareservices.com