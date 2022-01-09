NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth E. Snyder, age 81, of New Waterford, died on Friday, January 7, 2022, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

She was born on November 10, 1940, in Salem, the only daughter of the late Rudolph E. and Ruth Dilling Forney.

Ruth had worked as a Bus Driver for Columbiana Exempt School District for 34 years before retiring in 2008. She was a past advisor for the International Order of Rainbow Girls and a past member of the Order of Eastern Star, Columbiana Chapter #428.

Ruth enjoyed playing BINGO, fishing, crafting, constructing Diamond Dots and was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan. She enjoyed helping others and loved making “Walker Bags” for patients in hospitals and nursing homes. Mostly, Ruth enjoyed going out to dinner and spending time with family.

She is survived by her two daughters, Pamela (Fred) Duke of Salem and Teresa Rupert of New Waterford; four grandsons, David F. Duke, Kyle M. (Mary) Duke, Evan E. Duke and Tyler C. Rupert; three granddaughters, Melissa A. Duke, Shelby L. Rupert and Brittany N. Rupert; two great-grandsons, Kyle “Lewis” Duke and Daniel R. Duke and two great-granddaughters, Emma D. Duke and Ryleigh N. Rupert.

She was preceded in death by her brother, James E. Forney in 1960.

Ruth will be buried with her parents and her brother at Columbiana Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.