LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruby Mae Wright, age 81, of Lisbon, died on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born on April 12, 1941, in Salyersville, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Roy and Roxie Huff Salyer.

Ruby had worked as a painter for Northway Products in Rensselaer, Indiana and was a member of East Fairfield United Methodist Church.

She enjoyed spending her time outdoors, gardening, mowing and washing her cars. Ruby also enjoyed traveling with her late husband, Paul. Her family meant everything to her. She will be deeply missed.

Her husband, Paul Herbert Wright, whom she married on July 14, 1972, preceded her in death on March 23, 2020.

Ruby is survived by her two sons, Ricky (Debbie) Wright of New Waterford and Allen (Paula) Wright of New Waterford; sister, Kay (Tom) Misch of Wheatfield, Indiana; brother-in-law, John (Carol) Wright of Dayton, Ohio; three grandchildren, Kimberly (James) Gilbert, Kathy (Jim) Ackerman and Jacob (Savannah) Wright; three great-grandchildren, Collin Gilbert, Taryn Gilbert and Caden Swanger and by many beloved nieces, nephews and extended family.

She was preceded in death by sister, Minnie Pearl Justice and by two brothers, Ray and Jay Salyer.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Donations may be made in Ruby’s memory to East Fairfield United Methodist Church, 45675 OH-558, New Waterford, OH 44445.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 26 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.