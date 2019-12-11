Roy W. Werner, Jr., Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roy W. Werner, Jr.,91, of Columbiana, died at 6:40 p.m. Monday, December 9, 2019 at Good Samaritan Hospice at Heritage Valley Hospital, Beaver, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Werner was born October 21, 1928 in East Palestine, Ohio, a son of the late Roy and Mary McLaughlin Werner, Sr. and had lived in this area most of his life.

He owned and operated Werner’s Service Station and was currently working for Ace Hardware in Middleton.

He was a ham radio operator and also loved computers. He also built and played his own organ.

He served in the U. S. Army during the Korean War.

His wife, the former Gladys Ellen Baker, whom he married May 14, 1955, preceded him in death March 22, 2010.

He is survived by a sister, Mrs. Dolores (Paul) Vojnovich; a niece, Pamela Rhea (Roger) Burdick; three nephews, Paul Steven Vojnovich, John Alan (Cheryl) Vojnovich and Daniel Roy (Donna) Vojnovich.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana, with Pastor Roger Burdick officiating.

Burial will follow in Crest Haven Memorial Gardens.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

